‘Pam & Tommy’ Star Adam Ray Boards Kumail Nanjiani’s Hulu Chippendales Drama ‘Immigrant’

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Ray, who portrayed Jay Leno in Disney+’s Pam and Tommy and Vince McMahon in NBC’s Young Rock, has joined the cast of Kumail Nanjiani’s Hulu Chippendales biopic Immigrant.

Ray will play Larry the Emcee in the show that is being directed by Academy Award-nominee Ramin Bahrani and exec produced by Girls co-showrunner Jenni Konner.

Nanjiani is leading Immigrant as Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur and originator of Chippendales, who founded the male stripping dance troupe in the late 1970s before being charged with enlisting the aid of a former Palm Springs police officer in a plot to murder Chippendales’ rivals. He was found dead in his cell, having hanged himself, in 1994.

Pam and Tommy writer Robert Siegel is writing alongside Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi and has enlisted Ray, who portrayed U.S. talk show host Leno in season one of Disney+’s Lily James and Sebastian Stan-starring biopic. Ray joins previously announced cast including Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Stevens and Juliette Lewis.

Ray also portrays disgraced wrestling pioneer McMahon in NBC’s Young Rock and former White House Press Secretary Ron Ziegler in Starz’ Gaslit, with past credits including Hacks, Curb Your Enthusiasm and indie pic The Bellmen, which he led. He is also a stand up comedian and is currently on tour.

Ray is repped at Gersh by Kent Osche and Karen Church at Thruline.

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce Immigrant alongside Dylan Sellers, Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Joseph, who will write on the series along with Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will also direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio.