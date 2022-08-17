‘Palm Springs’ Director Max Barbakow Boards Warner Bros. Comedy ‘Disaster Wedding’, Jon Watts Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of his breakout comedy Palm Springs, director Max Barbakow looks to have found his next big studio film as he has boarded the Warner Bros. comedy Disaster Wedding. Dave Holstein is currently rewriting the script with the first draft by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Spider-Man director Jon Watts is producing along with Andrew Kortschak. Jesse Ehrman and Chrystal Lee are overseeing for the studio.

Plot details are being kept under wraps outside of the film being set at a wedding that goes off the rails pretty fast.

Barbakow has been in high demand around town following the success of Palm Springs, which became one of the big winners of the pandemic, coming out when everyone was looking for a much needed laugh. The film is one of the streamers biggest feature films to date and put Barbakow on the map as the next big comedy director. After taking his time in figuring out what he would do next, sources say after getting together with Watts, who had been developing the project for awhile, the two cracked the code at how fun this film could be and the studio moved fast to bring Barbakow on as a director. Barbakow is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners and Watts is repped by CAA. Holstein is repped by CAA.