‘Pachinko,’ ‘Sex Education’ & Jodie Comer Win At The Edinburgh TV Awards

Apple TV+’s Pachinko and Netflix’s Sex Education are among the big winners at the Edinburgh TV Awards. Jodie Comer, Mo Gilligan and Sharon Horgan’s indie also scooped goings at the event, held this evening in Scotland’s capital as the Edinburgh TV Festival’s second day comes to an end.

Soo Hugh’s South Korean series Pachinko won the home Best International Drama category, marking Apple TV+’s first win at the awards. Sex Education, which comes from Sony-owned indie Eleven was named Best Comedy, while Martin Freeman-fronted BBC drama The Responder was Best Drama.

In the acting categories, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, who last year’s Outstanding Achievement Award recipient, won the Best TV Actor in a Drama award for her performance in Jack Thorne’s Channel 4 care home drama Help, and Daisy Haggard won Best TV Actor in a Comedy for the BBC’s Back To Life. Breakthrough Actor went to Danielle Macdonald for BBC One series The Tourist.

Elsewhere, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman, which is behind comedies such as This Way Up and Motherland, was awarded Production Company of the Year, and Firecrest Films received the Small Indie of the Year Award. Channel 4 was named Channel of the Year.

The Best Presenter Category which went to The Big Breakfast pair AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan, with the latter’s The Lateish Show was named Best Entertainment Series.

Stand-up comedian and writer Sophie Duker hosted the event, which celebrates top UK and international content, broadcasters, streamers and producers.

The Edinburgh TV Festival’s Creative Director, Stewart Clarke, said: “It’s been an utterly phenomenal year for TV production once again, with the best of our business nominated and rightly celebrated. Congratulations to all of the hugely well-deserved TV Awards winners, who faced stiff competition across the board and a huge thank you goes to our TV Awards Jury headed up by Sue Vertue.”