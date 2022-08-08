Pac-Man Live-Action Pic In Works From Wayfarer Studios, Bandai Namco

Wayfarer Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment have partnered to develop a live-action Pac-Man film based on the classic arcade game franchise, Deadline can confirm.

Released by the Japanese video game company Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (formerly Namco) back in 1980, Pac-Man has a player controlling the yellow orb of the same name, as he winds through a maze in an effort to chomp up dots, while being chased around by four differently colored ghosts. The character has previously spurred the creation of two television series—the Saturday morning cartoon Pac-Man from Hanna-Barbera, which aired on ABC from 1982-1983, and the CG animated series Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, which debuted on Disney XD in 2013.

The new Pac-Man pic stems from an original concept from Lightbeam Entertainment’s Chuck Williams (Sonic the Hedgehog), who will produce with Tim Kwok for Lightbeam, along with Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof on behalf of Wayfarer Studios.