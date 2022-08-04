‘Outlander’ Prequel Series Confirmed In The Works At Starz; Title, Details Revealed

Starz officially confirmed the Outlander prequel series titled Blood of My Blood is in development. The writers’ room has officially opened on the new drama series that will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Speculation about an Outlander prequel began last summer when Deadline reached out to Starz about the project though they declined to confirm at that time.

Matthew B. Roberts will write Outlander: Blood of My Blood and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. He is also the showrunner and executive producer for the flagship series which is currently in production on Season 7.

Maril Davis will also executive produce the prequel with Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for TV, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also EP with Diana Gabaldon, whose novels inspired the franchise, serving as a consulting producer.

Gabaldon revealed in February she’s writing a prequel book about Jamie’s parents.

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at Starz. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Karen Bailey will oversee the prequel on behalf of Starz.