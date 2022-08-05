‘Outlander’ Author Diana Gabaldon Says She’s Not Been Approached Yet To Consult On ‘Blood Of My Blood’

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Author Diana Gabaldon attends the "Outlander" Season Six Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

On the heels of Deadline’s announcement the Outlander prequel Outlander: Blood Of My Blood is in development at Starz, Diana Gabaldon revealed her participation has not yet been secured. Deadline has reached out to Starz for clarification and will update the story when it’s available.

Gabaldon is the author of the Outlander book series on which the show is based. She announced she was working on a prequel book following the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents Brian and Ellen—as is the prequel series—in February.

“Well….THIS is interesting…Note that I have no idea what a ‘Consulting Producer’ is, and no one has talked to me about being one,” Gabaldon wrote via her official Facebook account early Friday. “This doesn’t mean that I won’t be involved with the show, but I have no details at the moment.”

She continued, “Yes, I am writing Brian and Ellen’s story. I have no idea what the timing of the show might be, or to what extent the show-runners plan to use the book (insofar as it exists by that point). ‘In development’ is not the same thing as being green-lit; it just means they’re starting to put together pieces. I’m just mentioning it here because Starz announced it today on Twitter and Facebook, so figured everyone would be wanting to know about it.”

Matthew B. Roberts is set to write Outlander: Blood Of My Blood and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. He is also the showrunner and executive producer for the flagship series which is currently in production on Season 7.

Maril Davis was also announced as an executive producer alongside Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for TV, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also EP.

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Karen Bailey will oversee the prequel on behalf of Starz.