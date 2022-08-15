Oscars: Taiwan Submits Lou Yi-An’s Supernatural Horror ‘Goddamned Asura’ For Best International Feature

Taiwan has selected Lou Yi-An’s Goddamned Asura as the nation’s pick for the 2023 International Feature Film Academy Award.

The supernatural horror was released six months ago and, having picked up a Golden Horse and three Taipei Film Awards, could be in with a shot.

White Lies creator Yi-An’s third film is described as a “multi-layered psychological drama” that delves into a random shooting by an ordinary teenager through six characters, a popular video game and an alternate reality.

The pic was inspired by real life events from newspaper reports on random killings and stars Joseph Huang, Morning Mo, Peijia Huang, Devin Pan, Hoa-zhe Lai and Wong Yu-xuan, the latter of whom won the Best Supporting Actress award at both the Golden Horse and Taipei. Yi-An is director and writer along with Singing Chen. The film was produced by Content Digital Film Co., Ltd. and Seashore Image Production and Hope Marketing Entertainment is handling international sales.

International Features nominations have been trickling through over the past week, with Korea submitting Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave and Ireland opting for Colm Bairéad’s IFTA-winning The Quiet Girl.