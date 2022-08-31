Oscars: Jennifer Fox Returns To Produce Academy’s 13th Annual Governors Awards

Deadline

Oscar-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return for a fourth time to produce the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards. After pandemic cancellations and date changes over the past couple of years, the 13th edition will return to is usual November berth on Saturday, November 19, a key kickoff to Oscar season.

This year’s previously announced honorary awards will be presented to directors Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir, songwriter Diane Warren, while Michael J. Fox will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The ceremony takes place for the first time at the newly reopened Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. That was also the plan last year before Covid concerns forced the Governors Awards to scale down to a much more intimate event that took place at the Hollywood & Highland ballroom two nights before the Oscars in March of this year. Looks like things are back to normal — hopefully.

“We’re thrilled to have Jennifer back at the helm to help us kick off Oscar season with a tribute fitting to these four extraordinary individuals. Her contribution in past years has only elevated this truly special and joyous event,” Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement Wednesday.

“I could not be more delighted to produce the Academy’s Governors Awards again and look forward to honoring the remarkable achievements of Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir,” said Fox, who also produced the Academy’s 10th, 11th and 12th Governors Awards.

Fox has produced or executive produced numerous films over the past 15 years including Tony Gilroy’s directorial debut Michael Clayton, which earned seven Oscar nominations. he began her film career in development and production at Universal Pictures, where she worked on films including Erin Brockovich. Fox spent the next six years producing with Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney’s production company, Section Eight, where she worked on such titles as Syriana, Good Night, and Good Luck, A Scanner Darkly and The Informant! Her other film credits include Duplicity, The Bourne Legacy, We Need to Talk About Kevin (for which she received a BAFTA nomination), Nightcrawler, Roman J. Israel, Esq., Velvet Buzzsaw, The Report and The Last Duel.

She is currently working on her next film, Magazine Dreams.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Jean Hersholt award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”