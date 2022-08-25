Oscars: Germany Submits ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ To International Feature Race

Netflix’s upcoming All Quiet On The Western Front has been selected to represent Germany in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. Directed by Edward Berger, the anti-war movie is a new take on the classic 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque which was also the source material for the eponymous 1930 Best Picture Oscar-winner.

The film tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

This is the first German-language screen adaptation and stars Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Felix Kammerer and Sebastian Hülk. A production of Amusement Park Film for Netflix, it will world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival before heading to Zurich. Netflix will cooperate with distribution partner 24 Bilder for the film’s nationwide theatrical release in Germany on September 29, and open it in U.S. cinemas in October. Netflix will release on the platform beginning October 28.

Germany’s decision was made by an independent jury whose members were appointed by various associations working within the local film industry. A total of nine films were submitted for consideration.

The nine member panel was chaired by the German Film Academy’s Maria Furtwängler who said, “The jury recognizes a radical work with its choice of All Quiet On The Western Front. It is unsparing in its portrayal of the machinery and dehumanization of war through the material symbolism of bullet-ridden uniforms, trenches collapsing and shattered bodies. The violence of the events translates into powerful imagery from which there is no escape. The Iron Generation of the 1910s presents itself as the Lost Generation whose individual destinies mercilessly perish in teeming battle scenes. Edward Berger exposes with clarity how those vainglorious decision-makers detached from the real world display an arrogant vanity in sending the young soldiers into battle and sacrificing them without any feelings of conscience. The first German film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s almost hundred-year-old novel is startlingly topical and makes a powerful statement against war.”

Said Berger “Almost one hundred years ago Erich Maria Remarque wrote a book that sadly is more relevant today than we would have ever anticipated. That the jury has now chosen our film to send into the race for the Oscars is an incredible honor. It’s going to be a long road ahead.”

Germany has won the Oscar three times, along with another 16 nominations. It most recently made the shortlist with last year’s I’m Your Man.