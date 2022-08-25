‘Orphan Black: Echoes’: Amanda Fix & Avan Jogia Join Krysten Ritter In AMC Networks Series

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Amanda Fix (Kung Fu) and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) are set as leads opposite Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming offshoot series set in the world of Orphan Black, which is slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets.

The 10-episode Orphan Black: Echoes, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — two of them played by Ritter and Fix — as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Fix will play Julies, a salty teen trying to find herself. The newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, Jules is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart. This could be a star-making turn for the young actress who only recently got into professional acting and has a couple of guest spots on her resume, including on the CW’s Kung Fu.

Jogia will portray Lucy’s (Ritter) boyfriend Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father. He’s devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret.

Anna Fishko is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black, are back as executive producers. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Jogia is best known for movies including Zombieland: Double Tap and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. TV credits include Now Apocalypse, Twisted and Victorious. He’s repped by The Characters Talent Agency, LINK Entertainment, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.

Fix will next be seen in the feature North of Normal and in Daisy Jones & The Six. Fix is repped by LINK Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency, and Black Bear Management.