‘One Fast Move’: Maia Reficco, Edward James Olmos & Austin North Board Motorcycle Racing Pic From Gulfstream Pictures And Luber Roklin

EXCLUSIVE: Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Edward James Olmos (Mayans M.C.) and Austin North (Outer Banks) have signed on to star alongside KJ Apa and Eric Dane in the motorcycle racing film One Fast Move, from Gulfstream Pictures and Luber Roklin Entertainment, which is in production in Georgia.

In the action-adventure pic from writer-director Kelly Blatz, a dishonorably discharged soldier (Apa) seeks out his estranged father (Dane) to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. While training, he meets a small-town, aspiring singer (Reficco) and a motorcycle shop owner (Olmos) who begin to break down the walls his father’s absence had built up.

Details as to North’s role haven’t been disclosed. But Gulfstream Pictures is providing full financing for the film, with Mike Karz and Bill Bindley producing for the company, in association with Matt Luber and Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment. One Fast Move is Gulfstream’s second project with Luber Roklin, following the Josephine Langford-led rom-com The Other Zoey, with Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux, Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham and Patrick Fabian, which is currently in post-production.

Reficco currently stars as Noa Olivar in HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and will next be seen in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s comedy Do Revenge for Netflix, alongside Maya Hawke and Sophie Turner. The actress is otherwise best known for her work on the Nickelodeon series, Kally’s Mashup.

Olmos earned an Oscar nomination in 1989 for his lead role in the drama Stand and Deliver, and has also been recognized over the course of his career with three Emmy noms—winning in 1985 for his role as Martin Castillo on Miami Vice. Other notable credits include films like Blade Runner and Selena, and such series as Battlestar Galactica and Mayans M.C.

North plays Topper Thornton in Netflix’s popular YA series Outer Banks and has also been seen on shows like Disney Channel’s I Didn’t Do It and Hulu’s All Night. Also coming up for the actor is the romance Beautiful Disaster with Dylan Sprouse and more.

Reficco is represented by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Olmos by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; and North by Buchwald, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox.