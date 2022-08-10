Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Shares Heartfelt Message To “The Most Courageous Woman I’ve Ever Known”

Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling is coping with the death of his wife and took to social media to share a heartfelt message.

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever,” read the letter posted on Newton-John’s official Instagram page.

The Grease star died at the age of 73 and although no cause of death was given, she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She would later recover but in 2013 revealed it had returned.

Easterling called his wife a healer and said that she used her “mediums of song, of words, of touch.”

Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: “Heartbroken Doesn’t Even Begin To Cover It”

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known,” he added. “Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.”

He went on to say that “as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward,” ending with a message of thanks to everyone for their love and support.

On the day that Newton-John’s death was reported, her Grease co-star John Travolta shared a message dedicated to her honor.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he wrote on Instagram.