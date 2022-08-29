Neon Picks Up U.S. Rights To Park Chan-wook Classic ‘Oldboy’

Neon has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Park Chan-wook’s award-winning title Oldboy. Neon is planning a theatrical release in celebration of the pic’s 20th anniversary.

The movie follows Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik), who after being kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years, is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days. The 2004 Grand Prix winning Cannes Film Festival title is the second installment of Park’s The Vengeance Trilogy, following Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) and preceded by Lady Vengeance (2005).

Chan-wook also wrote the screenplay alongside Hwang Jo-yun and Lim Joon-hyung. The pic also starred Yoo Ji-tae, and Kang Hye-jung. The pic was a huge hit in South Korea with Box Office Mojo reporting a global gross of $15M. Since Oldboy‘s release in 2003, the film has been restored and remastered in 4K HDR supervised by Park. The pic spawned a 2013 English-language remake from Spike Lee.

Neon’s Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal with Thierry Wase-Bailey at Celsius.

Neon recently wrapped production on Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo, the feature film debut of Hunter Schafer. The upcoming slate includes: Brett Morgen’s David Bowie doc, Moonage Daydream; Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Broker; and Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness from Ruben Östlund. NEON also recently acquired Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, to be released theatrically in Fall 2022, marking Neon’s third collaboration with Poitras.