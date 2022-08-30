Gravitas Ventures Takes North America On Horror ‘The Inhabitant’ Starring Odessa A’zion, Leslie Bibb, Dermot Mulroney & Lizze Broadway

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to The Inhabitant, the horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Hulu’s Hellraiser), Leslie Bibb (Mrs. American Pie), Dermot Mulroney (Umma) and Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), slating it for release October 7 in more than 100 theaters. Highland Film Group is handling international rights, with sales being launched at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

The film from director Jerren Lauder (Stay Out of the F**king Attic) follows Tara (A’zion), who like any other teenage girl is just surviving high school — yet her father Ben (Mulroney) and mother Emily (Bibb) seem strangely distant. Amidst a nearby spree of gruesome ax murders, Tara has sightings of terrifying entities, forcing her to question her own sanity and shocking ancestry. After a visit to her aunt in a mental asylum and a night in Lizzie Borden’s actual home, Tara realizes she is inextricably tied to the horrifying curse that has plagued her bloodline for almost a century. As victims pile up and the police close in, Tara is left with no choice but to face her own demons.

Kevin Bachar wrote the script for The Inhabitant, with Leone Marucci and Petr Jakl serving as producers. Ara Keshishian, Martin J. Barab and Roy Scott Macfarland are exec producing.

“An extraordinary cast and passionate filmmakers came together for Kevin’s chilling script and sparks flew,” said Marucci. “Then our goal was to partner with distributors who were as excited about the film as we were. We found that in Gravitas Ventures and Highland Film Group.”

Said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the outstanding team at Gravitas Ventures on The Inhabitant.”

Remarked Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier: “With an overriding theme of female empowerment coupled with a thoroughly modern approach, The Inhabitant will definitely appeal to the younger generation. This is an intense horror film full of suspense and intrigue and is a great addition to our TIFF slate.”

Added Brett Rogalsky, Gravitas Ventures’ Manager of Acquisitions: “This creative team has crafted an incredible horror movie with The Inhabitant, which is not only effective and scary but constantly engaging and entertaining. Movies like this are the kind that stay with you long after the credits roll.”

Gravitas Ventures’ recent releases include Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Rogalsky negotiated the deal for The Inhabitant on behalf of Gravitas Ventures, with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.