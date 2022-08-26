Octavia Spencer To Executive Produce FBI Docuseries For ID, Discovery+

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer is set to executive produce Feds (working title), a six-part docuseries about the FBI, for ID and discovery+. The project is the second to be announced as part of Spencer’s multi-part deal with ID and discovery+, with her Orit Entertainment and October Films.

Feds (wt) will give viewers an inside look at America’s leading crime-fighting agency, the FBI, with exclusive access to active-duty FBI agents and details of high-profile and unusual cases as told by agents, informants, undercover operatives and victims. Featured investigations will range from infiltrating MS-13 in Boston to taking down a multimillion-dollar drug empire in Florida. The series also uncovers looming tragedies that the FBI was able to thwart.

“A big part of my excitement about our partnership with ID was the opportunity to bring incredible stories to true crime fans from an entirely new perspective,” said Spencer. Feds (wt) is genuinely unique. As viewers, we have never been as inside the case as we are in this series. Being a true crime follower myself, speaking to active special agents with the FBI has been a thrill, and I could not be more excited to share Feds (wt) with the ID audience.”

“When we partnered with Octavia, we knew her passion for telling unique and powerful stories would bring our audience inside exciting new worlds of true crime storytelling,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “Delivering unprecedented access, Feds (wt) goes deep inside the FBI to reveal gripping, behind-the-scenes accounts of high-profile stories from the active federal agents who lived them firsthand, and we know ID’s viewers are going to love this groundbreaking approach.”

Spencer’s previously announced first project under the pact is Highway 20 which begins with the case of a missing 13-year-old girl and spirals into a decades long true crime odyssey.

Feds (wt) is executive produced by Spencer for Investigation Discovery and discovery+. Executive producers for Orit Entertainment are Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft, with Gillian Pachter and Matt Robins for October Films.