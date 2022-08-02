‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Moses Ingram Joins Apple’s Limited Series ‘The Big Cigar’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton series The Big Cigar in a recurring role. She joins an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca and Jordane Christie.

Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series will tell the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI. Ingram is set for the role of Teressa Dixon, a former telephone operator turned rising star in the Black Panther Party and a close confidante of Huey.

NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, The Kings of Napa) is serving as showrunner for The Big Cigar. Jim Hecht (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) wrote the series’ first episode, with Don Cheadle directing and executive producing the first two. The show hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions are under an overall deal. Barrois and Hecht are exec producing alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector (Little America) through their production company Epic, a division of Vox Media Studios.

Ingram is a fast-rising star who earned her first Emmy nomination last year for her turn opposite Anya Taylor-Joy on Netflix’s hit series, The Queen’s Gambit. She can currently be seen playing Inquisitor Reva (aka Third Sister) on Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and will also soon be seen on the Apple series Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman. Other notable credits include Michael Bay’s actioner Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Ingram is repped by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Fox Rothschild.