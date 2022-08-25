Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter’ Special – Update

UPDATED, 11 AM: Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer will help celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in ABC’s upcoming special Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, the network announced Thursday.

They are the first celebrity guests announced for the bash, with more talent to follow at a later date.

PREVIOUS, July 27: ABC used Norman Lear’s 100th birthday today to announce a career-spanning new special about the TV legend for Premiere Week. Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter will air Thursday, September 22.

The network said to expect a lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances but did not reveal just who will turn up in the “star-studded” two-hour tribute to the iconic creator of such television classics as All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time and so many others.

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life,” Lear said in a statement. “I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration. Thank you.”

Said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment: “Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment. We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. David Jammy, Brent Miller, Raj Kapoor and Eric Cook are the executive producers. The special also will stream on Hulu.