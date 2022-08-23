Skip to main content
Nordic Council Film Prize Nominees Announced & ‘Embarrassing Bodies’ Producer Maverick Forms 141 Productions With OMG Scotland — Global Briefs

By Zac Ntim, Max Goldbart

The Worst Person In The World.
Joachim Trier's "The Worst Person in the World" is nominated. Neon

The 2022 Nordic Council Film Prize Nominees Announced

The five nominees for the prestigious Nordic Council Film Prize have been announced. The list of nominees includes Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated The Worst Person in the World, Hlynur Pálmason’s Godland, Teemu Nikki’s The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, Lamb by Valdimar Jóhannson, and Clara Sola, directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén. The Nordic Council Film Prize, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is awarded to “an artistically significant, Nordic-produced full-length feature film with cinema distribution”. The award comes with a €41,000 cash prize shared equally between the winning film’s director, screenwriter and producer. The winner will be announced on November 1 at a ceremony in Helsinki, Finland. Last year’s winner was Flee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen.

All3Media-backed ‘Embarrassing Bodies’ Producer Maverick Joins With OMG Scotland To Form 141

All3Media-backed Embarrassing Bodies and 10 Years Younger in 10 Days producer Maverick UK has been folded into All3 stablemate OMG Scotland to form 141 Productions. Focusing on factual and factual entertainment shows, the Glasgow-based venture, which will have a London office, will be run by joint Creative Directors Toby Stevens, OMG’s Head of Scotland, and Maverick UK’s Creative Director Hannah Brownhill. Maverick CEO Simon Knight moved to the U.S. recently to focus on shows Stateside, following the departure of John Hesling. “As nations’ production continues to grow, Hannah and I will ensure 141 plays its part in strengthening Scotland’s contribution, backed by our combined proven track record of delivering excellent formats,” said Stevens.

