Nicole Beharie Joins Season 3 Of ‘The Morning Show’ As New Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth) has been tapped as a new lead opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming third season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Beharie will play Christina Hunter, a grounded, competitive and charismatic Millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show. Christina works hard, plays hard and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence.

She joins another high-profile new Season 3 series regular addition, Jon Hamm, as well as and the return of Julianna Margulies who was introduced last season. Production is currently underway.

The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, focusing on the group that puts together the network’s morning show. Season 2 found the team emerging from the wreckage of hosts Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the Season 2 cast included Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New additions for Season 2 included Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Margulies.

Charlotte Stoudt is Season 3 executive producer and showrunner under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+. Executive producers include Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and director.

The Morning Show was most recently nominated for three Emmys including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for Harden. Crudup won an Emmy in 2020.

This marks Beharie’s first series regular role since her starring turn in Fox’s Sleepy Hollow. She plays a lead in the Sundance breakout Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, which is being released September 2. Before that, she starred in Channing Godfrey Peoples’ Miss Juneteenth. In TV, Beharie most recently appeared in Amazon’s anthology series Solos and the HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage opposite Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. She’ll next be seen starring opposite John Boyega and Michael K. Williams in Breaking, which received the Special Jury Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Beharie is repped by WME and attorney John Meigs.