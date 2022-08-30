Nicolas Cage To Star In A24 Comedy ‘Dream Scenario’ With Ari Aster Producing

EXCLUSIVE: After The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and the upcoming Renfield, Nicolas Cage isn’t done showing off his comedic chops as sources tell Deadline he is set to star in the A24 comedy Dream Scenario. A24 is set to finance and produce the pic, with Kristoffer Borgli directing.

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will produce under their Square Peg banner with Borgli also penning the script. Other than it being described as a comedy, project details are being kept under wraps.

Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone will produce alongside A24, Aster and Knudsen. This marks the fourth collaboration between Square Peg and A24 after Hereditary, Midsommar and the upcoming Disappointment Blvd. starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Cage is having himself quite the year, going back to his work in the Neon drama Pig, which had him in the mix for awards consideration all season long. He most recently was seen earning rave reviews playing himself in the Lionsgate pic The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which also starred Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish.

Next up, he has the western thriller Butcher’s Crossing, where Cage plays a buffalo hunter, and the Universal action comedy Renfield, playing Dracula opposite Nicholas Hoult as the titular character. He is repped by WME and Stride Management.

As for Borgli, his directing debut, Sick of Myself, made its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. He is repped by UTA.