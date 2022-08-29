Nicki Minaj Accepts MTV VMAs Vanguard Award, Mentions Whitney Houston & Michael Jackson, Calls For Mental Health Awareness

Nicki Minaj took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to accept the Vanguard Award. The rapper thanked many of the people that have influenced her career and mentioned the likes of Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson. Minaj also called for more mental health awareness during her acceptance speech.

“I wrote this down, I don’t know why y’all but this is what this was in my spirit to say, I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” Minaj said at the Prudential Center. “I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously even for the people who you think have the perfect lives. I wish Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle were here”

MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Photos Gallery

Minaj performed some of her best hits on stage including “Roman’s Revenge,” “Bees in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass” and “Anaconda.”

The moon person recipient also thanked “key people” that inspired her including Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauren Hill, Jay-Z, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh. She continued mentioning people that gave her “huge opportunities” mentioning Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears and Rihanna. Minaj also thanked her Young Money family, Drizzy and Drake.

2022 MTV VMAs Winners List

Minaj, later on, continued: “To all the artists, producers and writers who have contributed to any of my projects, also to all the people who allow me to feature on their work … and I want you to know that I appreciate each and every one of you, I don’t take that for granted. Thank you for giving me a chance to show my skills.”

The singer also gave a special moment to her fanbase, known as the Barbz before shouting out her son whom she calls Papa Bear.

Watch Nicki Minaj shouting out her fans at the VMAs below.