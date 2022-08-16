Nick Nolte To Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Eugene The Marine’

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Oscar nominee Nick Nolte is set to star in Eugene the Marine, a psychological thriller due to begin production this fall.

Nolte will play Gene, a widower and former Marine who finds his highly regimented life deteriorating after his son begins pressuring him to sell his longtime home. When a mysteriously familiar woman appears in his life, Gene starts to loosen up, until his nightmares and reality begin to blur.

Hank Bedford will direct the script he co-wrote with Cesare Gagliardoni. Bedford’s 2015 feature debut, Dixieland, starred Riley Keough and Faith Hill and was released by IFC Films.

Eugene the Marine is being produced by Stephen Vincent. Matthew Shreder of Concourse Media is executive producing and handling worldwide sales rights.

Golden Globe winner Nolte, well known for movies including Cape Fear, 48 Hrs. and his Oscar-nominated roles in The Prince of Tides, Affliction and Warrior, recently starred in series The Mandalorian and Paradise Lost and movies Angel Has Fallen and Last Words. Earlier this week he was announced as joining cast for upcoming Peacock series Poker Face.

Nolte is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.