Nick Faldo Retires From The CBS Golf Booth, As Colleagues Bid Emotional Farewells

Longtime CBS golf broadcaster Nick Faldo is taking off his headset after 16 years.

Faldo bid farewell Sunday during the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The six-time major champion was honored with a plaque behind the ninth green on the club’s Wall of Fame.

The broadcast featured emotional messages from Faldo’s former and current colleagues both on and off the golf course.

Trevor Immelman reminisced, “I was very fortunate to meet Sir Nick when I was 15 years old. He took me under his wing, he’s been a mentor to me ever since through my playing career, starting on the European Tour and then the PGA Tour. And when I started broadcasting, he did the same. So, Nick, thanks so much for everything that you’ve done for me. Every time I sit in this chair, as lead analyst, I will be thinking of you. And I cannot wait to come and visit you and Lindsay at Faldo Farm. Thanks, my friend.”