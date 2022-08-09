New York Film Festival Sets Main Slate For 60th Edition

The 60th New York Film Festival on Tuesday unveiled its main slate of movies from established and upcoming directors including Cannes’ Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund, Claire Denis’ Stars at Noon (tied for Cannes Grand Prize), Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave (Cannes Best Director) and Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun (Cannes’ French Touch Jury Prize).

The list of 32 films from 18 countries also features Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, which took the Sundance Grand Jury Prize in World Cinema and the l’Oeil d’Or for best documentary at Cannes. Another selection, Carla Simón’s Alcarràs, was awarded the Golden Bear at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival.

Appearing in the NYFF main slate for the first time are Margaret Brown, Davy Chou (New Directors/New Films 2017), Laura Citarella (ND/NF 2015), Alice Diop (ND/NF 2021 and Art of the Real 2022), Mark Jenkin (ND/NF 2019), Marie Kreutzer, Ryuji Otsuka and Huang Ji, and Cyril Schäublin (ND/NF 2015).

Returning filmmakers include Hong Sangsoo, marking his 18th and 19th film festival selections with The Novelist’s Film and Walk Up, along with Todd Field, Mia Hansen-Løve, Joanna Hogg, Pietro Marcello, Cristian Mungiu, Jafar Panahi, Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Schrader, Albert Serra, Jerzy Skolimowski, and Frederick Wiseman.

As reported, Noah Baumbach’s White Noise will open the festival and Elegance Bratton’s narrative debut The Inspection will close it. Laura Poitras’ documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is the Centerpiece film. James Gray’s Armageddon Time will be the NYFF 60th anniversary screening event, celebrating the enduring spirit of New York City and the New York Film Festival.

The festival runs September 30–October 16 at Lincoln Center and venues across the five boroughs. The fest has dispensed with proof of vaccination for attendees this year, but masks are required.

Lineups in the Currents, Revivals, Spotlight and Talks sections, and other fest features, will be announced in coming weeks.

“If there is one takeaway from this year’s Main Slate, it is cinema’s limitless capacity for renewal,” said the fest’s artistic director Dennis Lim. “Collectively, the films in the program suggest that this renewal takes many forms: breathtaking debuts, veterans pulling off new tricks, filmmakers of all stripes seeking new and surprising forms of expression and representation. We love the range and eclecticism of this group of films and are excited to share it with audiences.”

New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night – White Noise: Dir. Noah Baumbach

Centerpiece – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: Dir. Laura Poitras

Closing Night – The Inspection: Dir. Elegance Bratton

NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration – Armageddon Time: Dir. James Gray

Aftersun: Dir. Charlotte Wells

Alcarràs: by Carla Simón

All That Breathes: Dir. Shaunak Sen

Corsage: Dir. Marie Kreutzer

A Couple: Dir. Frederick Wiseman

De Humani Corporis Fabrica: Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Decision to Leave: Dir. Park Chan-wook

Descendant: Dir. Margaret Brown

Enys Men: Dir. Mark Jenkin

EO: Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eternal Daughter: Dir. Joanna Hogg

Master Gardener: Dir. Paul Schrader

No Bears: Dir. Jafar Panahi

The Novelist’s Film: Dir. Hong Sangsoo

One Fine Morning: Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Pacifiction: Dir. Albert Serra

R.M.N.: Dir. Cristian Mungiu

Return to Seoul: Dir. Davy Chou

Saint Omer: Dir. Alice Diop

Scarlet: Dir. Pietro Marcello

Showing Up: Dir. Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon: Dir. Claire Denis

Stonewalling: Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

TÁR: Dir. Todd Field

Trenque Lauquen: Dir. Laura Citarella

Triangle of Sadness: Dir. Ruben Östlund

Unrest: Dir. Cyril Schäublin

Walk Up: Dir. Hong Sangsoo