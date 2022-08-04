New York Film Festival Selects Laura Poitras Documentary ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ As Centerpiece

Laura Poitras’s documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed about photographer Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family pharmaceutical dynasty, will be the Centerpiece selection at the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 7.

The NYFF runs from Sept. 30 to Oct 16.

In addition Goldin will design the fest’s 60th poster, which will be unveiled at a later date.

Before NYFF, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

In the documentary from Participant, Poitras profiles how Goldin took on the Sacklers, holding them accountable for the deadly opioid epidemic, her crusade following her own struggle with opioid addiction. She rose from the New York “No Wave” underground to become one of the great photographers of the late 20th century. Goldin put herself at the forefront of the battle against the Sacklers, both as an activist at art institutions that accepted millions from the family, and as an advocate for the destigmatization of drug addiction. Goldin narrates the docu which also focuses on her dysfunctional suburban upbringing, the loss of her teenage sister, and her community’s fight against AIDS in the 1980s.

“I am thrilled to be part of the New York Film Festival with Nan,” said Poitras. “Her art and activism are deeply rooted in this city. It is an honor to return to the festival, and to do this with Nan is so meaningful.”

“As soon as we watched Laura Poitras’s piercing new film, we knew that Nan Goldin was the right artist to design the official poster for the 60th anniversary of the New York Film Festival,” said Eugene Hernandez, executive director of the New York Film Festival. “Nan’s unflinching bravery in life and in work have made her one of the most arresting visual artists of our time. In designing this year’s poster, she joins a renowned roster of artists who have contributed their work to the festival, beginning in 1963 with Larry Rivers and running up through last year’s poster artist, Kara Walker.”

“One fearless and empathetic gaze meets another in this remarkable portrait of Nan Goldin by Laura Poitras,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director, New York Film Festival. “We are delighted to welcome Poitras back to the festival with All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, an absorbing account of Goldin’s work and activism that shows us how much they both matter.”

The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Lim, also includes Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen.