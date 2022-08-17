Netflix Tracks Down Reboot Of Reality Competition ‘The Mole’

Netflix is bringing back classic competition series The Mole.

The streamer has ordered a new version of the Belgian format, which is best known for airing on ABC, to launch this fall.

The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

The series is based on the Belgian format De Mol, created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives.

The ten-part series is produced by Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions with exec producers Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs and David Burris.

The deal was negotiated by Siobhan Crawford on behalf of Belgian format house Primitives.

The Mole aired for five seasons on ABC between 2001 and 2008 with Anderson Cooper as one of the initial hosts.