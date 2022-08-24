Netflix Sets Documentary Series On Heavyweight Boxer Tyson Fury

Netflix today confirmed it is currently in production on a multipart documentary series with the heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

At Home With The Furys — the current working title — will give audiences exclusive access to the heavyweight champion as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his family including his wife Paris, father John, and his six children.

Alongside changing nappies and the school run, the doc series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy, from a world tour to meet his fans, to lavish family holidays, encounters with other A-listers and impromptu family camping trips.

The show is Executive Produced by Laura Leigh. Demi Doyle is Series Producer, Edit Series Producer is Claire Little, Series Director is Josh Jacobs, and Creative Directors are Nick Hornby and Tina Flintoff.

News of the documentary series comes just hours after Fury posted a video on social media where he set a deadline of one week for an offer to fight Ukraining boxer Oleksandr Usyk to be agreed upon. In the video, Fury insisted that he will stay retired if promoters “do not come up with the money.”

“To all these suitors out there who want to make the fight, I’m going to give you all seven days, until 1 September, to come up with the money,” Fury said in the short clip. “If not, thanks very much, it’s been a blast but I’m retired.”

Usyk defended his three heavyweight titles in a split decision win over Anthony Joshua last Saturday, setting the stage for a unification fight against Fury.