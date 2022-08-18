‘Black Mirror’: Rory Culkin To Star In Season Six Of Netflix Anthology

EXCLUSIVE: More major casting is emerging for the upcoming sixth season of Black Mirror, with Under the Banner of Heaven and Signs star Rory Culkin the latest to sign up.

Details are scarce on Culkin’s role and Netflix isn’t commenting but Deadline understands the deal was struck recently for the actor to appear in an episode of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Charlie Brooker-penned anthology.

Having entered production recently, the latest Black Mirror is the first from Brooker’s new Netflix-backed outfit Broke & Bones, which he runs with Black Mirror exec Annabel Jones.

Culkin was most recently seen in FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven as Samuel Lafferty, starring opposite Andrew Garfield in the Dustin Lance Black show. Past TV credits include Paramount’s Waco and Netflix’s Halston.

On the film side, Culkin appeared in Jonas Akerlund’s 2018 heavy metal thriller Lords of Chaos. He broke through in Signs and the Academy Award-nominated You Can Count on Me as a young actor, starring opposite the likes of Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Linney and Mark Ruffalo.

His brothers are Succession star Kieran Culkin and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.

Dystopian anthology Black Mirror has been one of Netflix’s most successful international hits since it was picked up from the UK’s Channel 4 for its third, fourth and fifth seasons.

Each episode tells a contained story speculatively reflecting on the near future with a dystopian style. The fifth season featured the likes of Andrew Scott, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Miley Cyrus.

Netflix declined to comment.