Netflix Sets ‘Parasyte: The Grey’, Korean Adaptation Of Horror Manga From ‘Hellbound’ & ‘Train To Busan’s Yeon Sang-ho

Netflix today has confirmed production of Korean horror series Parasyte: The Grey. The live-action adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s sci-fi manga comic book series which has sold more than 25 million copies in over 20 markets, will be directed and co-written by Hellbound creator and Train To Busan and Peninsula filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho. Climax Studio (Hellbound, D.P.) and Wow Point are producing.

The story sees a group of humans wage war against the rising evil of unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power.

Jeon So-nee (Scripting Your Destiny, When My Love Blooms, Encounter) plays Jeong Su-in who falls victim to a parasite; when it fails to take over her brain, she enters a bizarre coexistence with it.

Koo Kyo-hwan and Lee Jung-hyun, both of whom worked with Yeon in Peninsula, also star. Koo (Netflix’s D.P. and Kingdom: Ashin of the North) plays Seol Kang-woo who tracks down parasites in order to find his missing sister. Lee (Decision To Leave, The Admiral: Roaring Currents) is Choi Jun-kyung, the leader of “Team Grey,” a task force battling parasites. Having lost her husband to these invasive life-forms, she devotes herself to their demise.

Iwaaki’s original comics, published by Kodansha in Morning Open Zōkan and Monthly Afternoon magazine from 1988 to 1995, have previously spawned animated and live-action adaptations that have become fan favorites. Yeon, reteaming with Netflix after Hellbound, has created his own universe with a Korean twist. Ryu Yong-jae, screenwriter of Netflix’s Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, is also scripting with Yeon.

Netflix will release globally; a date is yet to be set.