Netflix Expands Nippon TV Partnership With 13 Anime Titles To Stream In Select Countries

Having previously entered distribution deals with Netflix for reality, drama and entertainment series, Japan’s Nippon TV is expanding its relationship with the streamer, licensing 13 of its most popular anime titles to the platform in a non-exclusive pact.

Some series will go wider than others, notably Hunter X Hunter whose first 38 episodes will be added to Netflix in 104 countries including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on September 1. That same day, Ouran High School Host Club will be available in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries.

The new partnership builds on previous deals for Nippon TV reality series Old Enough!, as well as 30 of its biggest drama series and entertainment shows which air on Netflix in its Asian markets.

Along with Hunter X Hunter, Ouran High School Host Club and Claymore, the other titles included in the new deal are Death Note, Death Note: Relight 1 and Death Note: Relight 2 (in 14 markets); From Me To You, From Me To You 2nd Season, Berserk, Parasyte – The Maxim, Nana, Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting! and Monster.

Netflix has been aggressive in its anime push of late. The streamer’s director of anime, Kohei Obara, earlier stated that half of its subscribers globally watched anime on the service in 2021.

Akane Inoue, Anime Sales and Licensing, International Business Development, Nippon TV said of today’s announcement, “Given the tremendous success of Old Enough! around the world, coupled with our drama series and entertainment shows streaming to large audiences in Asia, we are truly honored to be announcing this new deal with Netflix for some of our most beloved anime series in our catalogue. For many years, anime has been a driving force at Nippon TV where we have been producing hit anime titles such as Hunter X Hunter, Death Note and many more. With anime continuing to surge in popularity around the world, the timing could not be better for this exciting partnership with Netflix. I have no doubt anime fans will be talking about these titles the world over.”