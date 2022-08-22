Netflix Greek Mythology Reimagining ‘Kaos’ Finds Its Medusa In ‘Entourage’ Star Debi Mazar

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Kaos has its Medusa.

Entourage star Debi Mazar will play the coveted role in the upcoming mythological series from End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell, joining an ensemble cast including Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer and David Thewlis. Goldblum will play Zeus, Deadline recently revealed, having replaced Hugh Grant due to schedule availabilities.

Other cast confirmed include Aurora Perrineau as lead, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend.

The show from Chernobyl producer Sister and Anthem is currently filming in Spain and is described as a “bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, life and power in the underworld.” It was first revealed in 2018 and officially greenlit by the UK team last year.

Mazar, who broke out in Goodfellas, Little Man Tate and Singles, is currently starring in Netflix’s The Pentaverate as Patty Davis, opposite the likes of creator Mike Myers, and is in Yale Entertainment’s upcoming The Kill Room. She is well known for playing Shauna Roberts in Entourage and past credits include Movistar+’s Arde Madrid and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Mazar is represented by Curtis Brown Group, Framework Entertainment and Realm Talent.

Created, written and executive produced by Covell for Anthem, Kaos is commissioned by Anne Mensah and Sophie Klein for Netflix, executive produced by Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, This is Going to Hurt), Chris Fry (Chernobyl, Landscapers), Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie) and Nina Lederman, series produced by Katie Carpenter (Landscapers, Flowers) and Harry Munday (Landscapers, White Lines) for Sister. Banks-Davies is lead director and Runyararo Mapfumo (Sex Education) will direct the second block and Georgia Christou writes episode 6.