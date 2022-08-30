Netflix’s ‘Kaos’: ‘Timewasters’ Creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor Latest To Join Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Timewasters creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor has boarded Netflix Greek mythology reimagining Kaos.

News of the British actor-creator’s casting comes a few days after Deadline revealed Entourage star Debi Mazar will play Medusa. Lawrence Taylor is playing Theseus, it is understood.

Jeff Goldblum is playing Zeus, having replaced Hugh Grant, and others starring include Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Aurora Perrineau as lead, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend.

Lawrence Taylor is a highly-rated British creative who was BAFTA nominated for Timewasters, the ITV2 sci-fi comedy that he also starred in from Outlaws indie Big Talk Productions, which followed an unsuccessful all-black South London jazz quartet who time-travel to the 1920s, and later the 1950s.

He is currently writing BBC Three’s Boarders, a drama following five underprivileged Black students who win scholarships to an elite British boarding school.

Kaos, from Chernobyl producer Sister and Anthem, is currently filming in Spain and is described as a “bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, life and power in the underworld.” It was first revealed in 2018 and officially greenlit by the UK team last year.

Created, written and executive produced by Covell for Anthem, Kaos is commissioned by Anne Mensah and Sophie Klein for Netflix, executive produced by Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, This is Going to Hurt), Chris Fry (Chernobyl, Landscapers), Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie) and Nina Lederman, series produced by Katie Carpenter (Landscapers, Flowers) and Harry Munday (Landscapers, White Lines) for Sister. Banks-Davies is lead director and Runyararo Mapfumo (Sex Education) will direct the second block and Georgia Christou writes episode 6.