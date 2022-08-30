Netflix Fall & Holiday Film Slate Includes Release Dates For ‘Bardo’, ‘The Pale Blue Eye’, ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ & More – Full List

Here in its near entirety are the streaming and some theatrical dates for Netflix’s fall and holiday movie lineup.

Many of these streaming dates have already been out there, i.e. the TIFF world premiere Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hitting the service on Dec. 23 (yet still not theatrically dated). However, there’s 13 movies getting dates here, read Alejandro Iñárritu’s Venice Film Festival world premiere Bardo, which is getting an exclusive month and half theatrical window before it hits the service.

Netflix

There’s also the Jessica Chastain-Eddie Redmayne drama thriller The Good Nurse (world premiering at TIFF), Noah Baumbach’s Venice and New York film festival opener White Noise, Sally Hosaini’s TIFF opener The Swimmers, Henry Selick’s animated pic Wendell & Wild (also at TIFF), and Scott Cooper’s period crime drama about Edgar Allen Poe, The Pale Blue Eye and The Volcano: Rescue From Whakarri from Oscar nominated documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy. And that’s just some of the awards contenders.

There’s also the John Lee Hancock directed horror movie Mr. Harrigan’s Phone starring Donald Sutherland and Kirby Howell-Baptiste based on the Stephen King short story and the Mila Kunis, Connie Britton, and Jennifer Beals drama mystery, The Luckiest Girl Alive based on the Jessica Knoll novel.

Also dated are a couple of holiday films, Christmas With You and Falling for Christmas, and family titles, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical and Paul Feig’s fairy tale The School for Good and Evil starring Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington and Rachel Bloom.

In addition to playing smaller theater circuits like iPic and the Landmark, Netflix movies also play at the nation’s No. 3 circuit, Cinemark.

Overall, Netflix’s final lap of 2022 counts four holiday films, five romance/romcoms, six action/thriller films, ten family films, 11 book adaptations and more.

All dates listed are for streaming on the service, with theatrical specified:

SEPTEMBER

Fenced In (9/1)

Walter is stressed and collapses. By medical advice, he abandons the urban rhythm and seeks peace in a small town, surrounded by nature. But his plans for peace and tranquility won’t last long in this new neighborhood, where Toninho da Vila, a drum master, is rehearsing with his samba school for the next carnival.

DIRECTOR: Roberto Santucci

WRITER: Paulo Cursino

PRODUCERS: Camisa Listrada

CAST: Leandro Hassum, Julia Rabello,

Mauricio Manfrini

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Brazil

Love in the Villa (9/1)

A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man.

DIRECTOR: Mark Steven Johnson

WRITER: Mark Steven Johnson

PRODUCERS: Margret Huddleston, Stephanie Slack, Mark Steven Johnson

CAST: Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing, Emilio Solfrizzi

Ivy + Bean (9/2)

Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends. Based on the book series Ivy & Bean by Annie Barrows.

DIRECTOR: Elissa Down

WRITERS: Kathy Waugh, Jeff Stockwell

PRODUCERS: Anne Brogan, Melanie Stokes

CAST: Keslee Blalock, Madison Skye Validum, Lidya Jewett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Sasha Pieterse, Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson, Jaycie Dotin, Marci T. House

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go (9/2)

When Ivy (Keslee Blalock) discovers the school bathroom is haunted, Bean (Madison Skye Validum) helps Ivy to harness her witchlike powers. With the help of their classmates, Ivy and Bean orchestrate a ritual that will free the ghosts, save the school, and also mess up Nancy’s day.

BASED ON THE BOOK SERIES: Ivy + Bean by Annie Barrows and Sophie

DIRECTOR: Elissa Down

SCREENPLAY BY: Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell

PRODUCERS: Anne Brogan and Melanie Stokes

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Mandy Spencer-Phillips

CAST: Keslee Blalock, Madison Skye Validum, Lidya Jewett, Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson, Marci T. House, Jaycie Dotin, Innocent Ekakitie, Mia Swaminathan, Ava Marchfelder, Roman Pesino, Jesse Gervasi, Claire Smid, with Sasha Pieterse and Jane Lynch

Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance (9/2)

Ivy (Keslee Blalock) and Bean (Madison Skye Validum) are ecstatic to sign up for ballet class until they realize there will be no sword-fighting, kicking or “dancing to the death” allowed in class. When Bean’s parents won’t let her quit, Ivy agrees to stick it out with Bean through the big dance festival performance.

BASED ON THE BOOK SERIES: Ivy + Bean by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall

DIRECTOR: Elissa Down

SCREENPLAY BY: Kathy Waugh

PRODUCERS: Anne Brogan and Melanie Stokes

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Mandy Spencer-Phillips

CAST: Keslee Blalock, Madison Skye Validum, Lidya Jewett, Garfield Wilson, Marci T. House, Jaycie Dotin, Innocent Ekakitie, Mia Swaminathan, Ava Marchfelder, Roman Pesino, Jesse Gervasi, Claire Smid, with Sasha Pieterse, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The Anthrax Attacks (9/8)

From Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss (Extremis, The Kill Team), The Anthrax Attacks tells the story of the 2001 anthrax attacks on the United States and one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of law enforcement. Five Americans were killed and at least 17 fell ill in what became one of the worst biological attacks in U.S. history, which followed one week after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Unfolding across America and beyond, it’s an incredible scientific tale of deadly poison, obsession, and paranoia, all told against the backdrop of the war on terror. Using a combination of interviews and scripted reenactments based on emails and FBI field notes, the documentary feature also shares shocking and heartbreaking stories from investigators, survivors and the families of those who were infected. Starring Clark Gregg as. Dr. Bruce Ivins, The

Anthrax Attacks is a BBC Studios Production.

DIRECTOR: Dan Krauss

WRITER: Dan Krauss

PRODUCER: Sweta Vohra

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Andrew Cohen, Dan Krauss

CAST: Clark Gregg

End of the Road (9/9)

After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

DIRECTOR: Millicent Shelton

WRITERS: Christopher J. Moore and David Loughery

PRODUCERS: Tracey E. Edmonds, Mark Burg, Brad Kaplan

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg, Daniel Jason Heffner

CAST: Queen Latifah, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCain



Drifting Home (9/16)

(Anime) Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. Having grown up there, the place holds a lot of memories. While playing, they suddenly get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon and when they regain consciousness, they see an entire ocean before them as the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea along with Kosuke and Natsume with it. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins.

DIRECTOR: Hiroyasu Ishida

WRITERS: Hayashi Mori, Hiroyasu Ishida & Minaka Sakamoto

CHARACTER DESIGNER: Akihiro Nagae

PRODUCER: Koji Yamamoto

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Japan

Do Revenge (9/16)

After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

DIRECTOR: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

WRITTEN BY: Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

PRODUCERS: Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Josh Bachove

MUSIC BY: Este Haim and Amanda Yamate

CAST: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, with Alisha Boe, and Sophie Turner



Lou (9/23)

A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.

DIRECTOR: Anna Foerster

WRITER: Maggie Cohn

PRODUCERS: J.J. Abrams, Jon Cohen, Hannah Minghella

CAST: Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven, Ridley Asha Bateman



Netflix

A Jazzman’s Blues (9/23, theaters 9/16)

Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues unspools forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry

WRITER: Tyler Perry

PRODUCER: Tyler Perry

CAST: Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Ryan Eggold



Athena (9/23, in theaters 9/9)

Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.

DIRECTOR: Romain Gavras

WRITERS: Romain Gavras, Ladj Ly, Elias Belkeddar

PRODUCERS: Iconoclast and Lyly Films

CAST: Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Anthony Bajon, Ouassini Embarek, Alexis Manenti

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: France



Blonde (9/28, theaters 9/16)

Based on a bestselling novel from five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde is the boldly reimagined private story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the 50s and 60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture. Based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates

DIRECTOR: Andrew Dominik

WRITER: Andrew Dominik

PRODUCERS: Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Scott Robertson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Christina Oh

CAST: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Xavier Samuel, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler, Garret Dillahunt, Lucy Devito, Ned Bellamy

OCTOBER

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (10/5)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is from the latest collection of novellas “If It Bleeds” from Stephen King, about a young boy living in a small town, who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire. The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

DIRECTOR: John Lee Hancock

WRITER: John Lee Hancock

PRODUCERS: Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum,

Carla Hacken

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold

CAST: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett



Luckiest Girl Alive (10/7, theaters 9/30)

Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Based on the book Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll.

DIRECTOR: Mike Barker

WRITER: Jessica Knoll

PRODUCERS: Bruna Papandrea, Jeanne Snow, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, Mila Kunis

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jessica Knoll, Lisa Sterbakov, Shayne Fiske Goldner, Steve Hutensky, Mike Barker

CAST: Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac with Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton



The Redeem Team (10/7)

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

DIRECTOR: Jon Weinbach

PRODUCERS: Greg Groggel & Diego Hurtado De Mendoza

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach, Dwyane Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne and Yiannis Exarchos with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow (10/14)

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

DIRECTOR: Jeff Wadlow

SCREENPLAY BY: Todd Berger and Robert Rugan

STORY BY: John R. Morey and Todd Berger

PRODUCERS: Marlon Wayans, p.g.a., Rick Alvarez, p.g.a., Nathan Reimann, p.g.a.

CAST: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, Helen Slayton-Hughes

Netflix

The School For Good And Evil (10/19)

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani

DIRECTOR: Paul Feig

WRITERS: David Magee, Laura Solon, Paul Feig

PRODUCERS: Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, Paul Feig, Laura Fischer

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, Soman Chainani

CAST: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophie Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Sir Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney and Mark Heap



Descendant (Netflix and theaters 10/21)

Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths”, “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and historic discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns

attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today. Participant and Higher Ground Productions present this important and gripping documentary.

DIRECTOR: Margaret Brown

PRODUCERS: Essie Chambers, Kyle Martin, Margaret Brown

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman, and Kate Hurwitz

The Good Nurse (10/26, theaters 10/19)

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. Based on the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber

DIRECTOR: Tobias Lindholm

WRITER: Krysty Wilson-Cairns

PRODUCERS: Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin, Michael Jackman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Glen Basner, Ari Handel

CAST: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Kim Dickens

All Quiet on the Western Front (10/28, 9/29 theaters in Germany and October select markets)

A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque. Based on the book All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque.

DIRECTOR: Edward Berger

WRITERS: Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson, Edward Berger

PRODUCERS: Malte Grunert, Daniel Dreifuss

CAST: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Daniel Brühl, Adrian Grünewald, Devid Striesow, Andreas Döhler, Sebastian Hülk, Alexander Schuster, Luc Feit, Michael Wittenborn, Michael Stange, André Marcon, Tobias Langhoff, Anton von Lucke

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Germany



Wendell & Wild (10/28, theaters 10/21)

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

DIRECTOR: Henry Selick

WRITERS: Henry Selick, Jordan Peele

PRODUCERS: Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld,Henry Selick

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Lindsay Williams, Eddie Gamarra, Kamil Oshundara, Ian Cooper



NOVEMBER

Millie Bobby Brown stars in Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2 (11/4)

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

Based on the book series by Nancy Springer

DIRECTOR: Harry Bradbeer

WRITER: Jack Thorne

PRODUCERS: Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, Paige Brown

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Harry Bradbeer, Jack Thorne

CAST: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss



Falling For Christmas (11/10)

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

DIRECTOR: Janeen Damian

WRITERS: Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian

PRODUCERS: Brad Krevoy, Michael Damian

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, David Wulf

CAST: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez



Is That Black Enough For You?!? (11/11, theaters Nov.)

From celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell, IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? is both a documentary and deeply personal essay. The film examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 70s. It is a deep dive into the impact that point of view had on movies, as well as popular culture. A love letter to film, it poses questions that have never been asked, let alone answered. Crucial artistic voices, including director Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others, artists offer their distinctive prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired, providing insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema, and the cultural impact of witnessing unapologetic Blackness. Produced by Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher and Angus Wall,

IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? marks Mitchell’s directorial debut.

DIRECTOR: Elvis Mitchell

NARRATION WRITTEN BY: Elvis Mitchell

PRODUCERS: Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Angus Wall, Ciara Lacy

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Terry Leonard, Jennifer Sofio Hall, Kent Kubena, Elvis Mitchell

Capturing The Killer Nurse (11/11)

When mysterious lab results link a series of deaths at a local hospital, a heroic nurse teams up with two small-town detectives to go undercover and help capture fellow nurse and friend Charles Cullen, a man now believed to be one of the most prolific serial killers in American history. A harrowing tale of friendship, murder and betrayal, the trio’s unrelenting pursuit of Cullen offers a penetrating look at America’s healthcare system, which allowed him to go on killing within its walls – for over a decade.

DIRECTOR: Tim Travers Hawkins

PRODUCER: Robin Ockleford

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Henry Singer, Susannah Price, Charles Graeber

In Her Hands (11/16, theaters 11/9)

Filmed across two turbulent years, In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position. The film documents her fight for survival against the backdrop of her country’s accelerated unraveling. As Western forces announce their retreat and the Taliban start their sweep back to power, Zarifa and women across the country face a new reality. Amid these tectonic changes, Zarifa must make the most difficult decision of her life.

DIRECTORS: Tamana Ayazi, Marcel Mettelsiefen

PRODUCERS: Juan Camilo Cruz, Jonathan Schaerf

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, George Loening, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton,Siobhan Sinnerton, Johnny Webb, Roma Khanna, Marcel Mettelsiefen, Stephen Ellis, Tamana Ayazi

SUBJECT: Zarifa Ghafari

Christmas With You (11/17)

Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

DIRECTOR: Gabriela Tagliavini

WRITERS: Paco Farias, Jennifer C. Stetson, Michael Varrati

PRODUCERS: Lucas Jarach, German Michael Torres

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Eric Brenner, Kerri Hundley

CAST: Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr.



Slumberland (11/18)

A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

DIRECTOR: Francis Lawrence

WRITERS: David Guion, Michael Handelman

PRODUCERS: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Francis Lawrence

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: David Guion, Michael Handelman, Ray Angelic

CAST: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Humberly Gonzalez



Netflix

The Swimmers (11/23, theaters TBA)

The Swimmers tells the true story of swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini’s miraculous journey as refugees from war-torn Syria, all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

DIRECTOR: Sally El Hosaini

SCREENPLAY BY: Sally El Hosaini, Jack Thorne

PRODUCERS: Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Ali Jaafar, Tim Cole

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Stephen Daldry

CAST: Manal Issa, Nathalie Issa, Ahmed Malek, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ali Suliman, Kinda Alloush, James Krishna Floyd, Elmi Rashid Elmi

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: United Kingdom



The Noel Diary (11/24)

When best-selling author Jacob Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) – a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own. Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected. Based on the book The Noel Diary by Richard Paul Evans

DIRECTOR: Charles Shyer

WRITERS: Charles Shyer, Rebecca Connor, David Golden

PRODUCERS: Timothy O. Johnson, Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Justin Hartley, Norman Stephens, Andrew Gernhard

CAST: Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Bonnie Bedelia, James Remar, Essence Atkins

My Father’s Dragon (Netflix and theaters Nov.)

From five-time Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honored children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime. Based on the book My Father’s Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett

DIRECTOR: Nora Twomey

WRITER: Meg LeFauve

PRODUCERS: Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Meg LeFauve, John Morgan, Tomm Moore, Gerry Shirren, Ruth Coady, Alan Moloney



Monica, O My Darling (Nov.)

Black comedy and white-collar crime collide in Monica, O My Darling in which a young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder. Go on a roller coaster of dark and devilish twists and turns in this crime drama where survival is the key.

DIRECTOR: Vasan Bala

WRITER: Yogesh Chandekar

PRODUCERS: Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray, Dikssha J Routray

CAST: Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, Zayn Marie Khan

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India



DECEMBER

Netflix

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (12/9; theaters TBA)

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson

WRITERS: Guillermo del Toro and Patrick McHale

PRODUCERS: Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico and Gary Ungar

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Jason Lust

CAST: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman



The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (12/16; theaters 12/9)

A close examination of the Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption of 2019 in which 22 lives were lost, the film viscerally recounts a day when ordinary people were called upon to do extraordinary things, placing this tragic event within the larger context of nature, resilience, and the power of our shared humanity.

DIRECTOR: Rory Kennedy

PRODUCER: Mark Bailey

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Dec. 16, theaters Oct. 27 Mexico, U.S. 11/4)

Five-time Academy Award-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu brings us BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. BARDO is an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder. With both emotion and abundant laughter, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico and the deeply emotional familial bonds he shares with his wife and children. Indeed, what it means to be human in these very peculiar times.

DIRECTOR: Alejandro G. Iñarritu

WRITERS: Nicolas Giacobone, Alejandro G. Iñarritu

PRODUCERS: Alejandro G. Iñarritu Stacy Perskie Kaniss

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Mary Parent, Karla Luna Cantu

CAST: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Iker Solano

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Mexico

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 (12/20)

With over 37 million copies sold and winning in the children’s category of the 39th Kodansha Manga Award, the mega-hit The Seven Deadly Sins (original work: Nakaba Suzuki) is receiving a spin-off anime film. This film will feature an original story by Suzuki. Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way. Based on The Seven Deadly Sins (published by Kodansha in Weekly Shonen Magazine) by Nakaba Suzuki

DIRECTOR: Bob Shirahata

WRITER: Rintaro Ikeda

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Japan



A first look at "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (12/23, theaters TBA)

In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

DIRECTOR: Rian Johnson

WRITER: Rian Johnson

PRODUCERS: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

CAST: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline



Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (12/25, theaters, 12/9)

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

DIRECTOR: Matthew Warchus

WRITER: Dennis Kelly

LYRICS AND MUSIC: Tim Minchin

PRODUCERS: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn and Luke Kelly

CAST: Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee



White Noise Venice Film Festival

White Noise (12/30; theaters 11/25)

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book White Noise by Don DeLillo.

DIRECTOR: Noah Baumbach

WRITER: Noah Baumbach

PRODUCER: Noah Baumbach

CAST: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith



Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Dec; theaters TBA)

Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, a story well ahead of its time, we follow the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with. Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realizes that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.

DIRECTOR: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

WRITER: David Magee

PRODUCERS: Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin, Graham Broadbent

CAST: Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt, Faye Marsay



The Wonder (Dec., theaters Nov.)

The Irish Midlands, 1862 – a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright is brought to a tiny village to observe eleven-year old Anna O’Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months. Is the village harbouring a saint ‘surviving on manna from heaven’ or are there more ominous motives at work? A psychological thriller inspired by the 19th century phenomenon of the “fasting girls” and adapted from the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue (Room).

DIRECTOR: Sebastián Lelio

WRITERS: Emma Donoghue, Sebastián Lelio, Alice Birch

PRODUCERS: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Emma Donoghue, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen

CAST: Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne, David Wilmot

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: United Kingdom



Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Dec. 2, theaters Nov. 18)

Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring re-imagined songs from

DIRECTOR: Stephen Donnelly

PRODUCERS: Ralph Kamp, Leslie Bricusse and Andrew Pearce

MUSIC & LYRICS: Leslie Bricusse

OBE SONGS ARRANGED, PRODUCED & ORIGINAL SCORE: Jeremy Holland-Smith

CAST: Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, Fra Fee, Giles Terera, Trevor Dion Nicholas, James Cosmo and Jonathan Pryce

The Pale Blue Eye (1/6/23, theaters 12/23)

The Pale Blue Eye is a project Scott Cooper has wanted to helm for more than a decade. The film is a Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy, West Point, and surrounds a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale portrays retired detective Augustus Landor, tasked with investigating the murders. The Pale Blue Eye is based on Louis Bayard’s best-selling novel of the same name. Bale is producing alongside director/writer Scott Cooper, John Lesher, and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures. Based on the book The Pale Blue Eye by Louis Bayard

DIRECTOR: Scott Cooper

WRITER: Scott Cooper

PRODUCERS: Scott Cooper, Tyler Thompson, John Lesher, Christian Bale

CAST: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan, and Robert Duvall

