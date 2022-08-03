‘NCIS’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Set Crossover Premiere Event

CBS’ NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will welcome their respective new seasons in a big way—with a crossover event kicking off at 9 p.m. ET/PT on September 19.

Across two hours, the hunt for a dangerous suspect unveils a complex network and a larger sinister plan that will take the D.C. team to Hawai’i in a race to thwart the next large-scale attack.

It begins with the Season 20 premiere of NCIS at 9 PM. The “A Family Matter” episode picks up following the cliffhanger season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo) and the team investigating who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.

The crossover event concludes with the Season 2 premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i, which follows at 10 PM. In the “Prisoners’ Dilemma” episode, Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise. NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also guest star in the episode.

The episodes will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

NCIS is produced by Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Studios.Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, David North and Donald P. Bellisario serve as executive producers.



NCIS: Hawai’i is produced by CBS Studios. Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan star. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber and Larry Teng serve as executive producers.