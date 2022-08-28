‘National Cinema Day’ To Offer $3 Movies At Participating Theaters

On Sept. 3, it’s all movies, all formats, all day for three bucks.

The Cinema Foundation is welcoming moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick off National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. The upper-limit for tickets will be $3 for each admission.

The one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations hosting more than 30,000 screens. On tap will be exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions.

The promotion celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros., only on September 3.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

For more details go to National Cinema Day. More announcements will be coming on Twitter at #NationalCinemaDay and your local movie theater’s website.

The Cinema Foundation is a donor-supported 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit dedicated to promoting the essential cinema exhibition industry by developing future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.