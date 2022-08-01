Nathan Min Comedy ‘Mason’ From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Team & Steven Yeun Gets Showtime Pilot Order

Showtime has given a green light to half-hour comedy pilot Mason, from comedian Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars, Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the team behind the box-office hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once, Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari) and A24. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created, executive produced and starring Min in the title role, Mason is a surrealist comedy based on Min’s real-life experiences. It revolves around a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” seeking connection in a loud world.

Min executive produces with Scheinert and Kwan, who will direct, and Yeun. A24 is producing the project, with Daniels’ producing partner Jonathan Wang, and Adam Kopp of Universal Remote, Yeun’s banner.

“Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today.” said Amy Israel, EVP, Original Programming, Global Scripted, Showtime Networks. “We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels – who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen – as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. Mason has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

Min is a writer, cartoonist and stand-up comedian based in New York City. He was previously supervising producer on Ten Year Old Tom and prior to that had worked as a co-producer Joe Pera Talks with You. He began his career as a sketch writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Min is with CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

Daniels wrote and directed the critically acclaimed box-office hit martial arts fantasy Everything Everywhere All at Once, the highest grossing movie in A24 history. Their other credits include Swiss Army Man, which earned the duo a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens and On Becoming A God In Central Florida. Daniels are repped by Mosaic and Yorn Levine.

Yeun starred in and executive produced A24’s Minari, earning Oscar, SAG and Film Independent Spirit Award lead actor nominations. He also stars in the recently released Nope and will soon begin shooting the upcoming untitled sci-fi thriller from Bong Joon Ho. His other credits include Burning, Sorry To Bother You, The Humans, The Walking Dead and numerous voiceover roles including Invincible and Tuca & Bertie.

Yeun’s production company, Universal Remote, was founded in 2020 and creates film, television, documentary and unscripted programming across all platforms. The company has a first-look television deal with Amazon. It also most recently wrapped its television project, Beef, starring Yeun and Ali Wong. Yeun is repped by CAA, Principal, Gotham and Hansen Jacobson.