Netflix Alum Natalie DeVito Signs First-Look Deal With American High

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix alum Natalie DeVito has signed a first-look deal with Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps’ American High.

During her four-plus years at Netflix, which ultimately had her serving as Manager, Original Independent Features, DeVito was heavily involved in the development and production of such female-driven YA projects as writer-director Sophia Alvarez’s Along for the Ride—based on the novel by Sarah Dessen—and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s upcoming Do Revenge. She worked at Focus Features and Universal Pictures prior to her time at the streamer, and is a proud alum of the The University of Texas at Austin and the NBC Page Program.

“Having experienced three different high schools across state lines, I’m thrilled to be partnering with American High, a company founded on the belief that high school, with all its ups and downs, is the shared experience that brings us all together,” said DeVito. “Garelick and team continue to give new voices a place to grow, and perhaps most importantly, know how to make an audience laugh.”

“Natalie’s vast experience, from growing up on her grandfather’s sets to putting together the top YA films in streaming history, makes her the perfect peg for our American High hole,” added Garelick.

American High is production company specializing in provocative teen comedies, which The Binge helmer Jeremy Garelick and his producing partner Phelps founded alongside producer Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment in 2017. In the years since, the company has shot 14 features including James Morosini’s I Love My Dad, which won multiple top prizes at SXSW 2022; The Binge, starring Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco and Vince Vaughn, and its upcoming sequel; Crush, featuring Auli’i Cravalho and Rowan Blanchard; and Big Time Adolescence, starring Pete Davidson and Griffin Gluck, which debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. In addition to producing multiple films per year, the company aims to finance and acquire a number of third-party films that align with the mission of the American High brand.