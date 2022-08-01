Nat Geo Content Ups Elita Adjei To VP Corporate Communications

Elita Adjei has been promoted to the newly created role of Vice President of Corporate Communications for National Geographic Content.

She will report to both Courteney Monroe, president of Nat Geo Content, and Charissa Gilmore, senior vice president of Corporate Communications, Disney General Entertainment.

Adjei will be responsible for the overall communications strategy for the brand, and will lead internal communications for the organization, as well as external communications focused on driving alignment and integrated messaging around overall strategy and goals, DEI initiatives, and internal culture. She will oversee executive communications, working with Pam Levine and her team, who remain responsible for the marketing and publicity of Nat Geo programming.

“Elita’s force of nature approach to her work is a perfect fit for National Geographic,” said Monroe and Gilmore in a joint statement. “Her passion and creativity set her strategies apart and drive results, while her motivating energy is absolutely contagious. We’re excited to start our work together.”

Adjei was most recently director of Communications and Publicity at Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution, where she oversaw communications for the eight owned ABC stations. She developed business strategic communication initiatives for the individual stations and the Owned Stations group and helped the station group gain recognition as a finalist by Fast Company’s World Changing Idea for “Our America Equity Report”.

“It has been an honor leading corporate communications for ABC Owned Television Stations these past couple of years, and I’m proud of what we accomplished together during the global pandemic,” said Adjei. “While I’ve had the privilege of leading corporate communication strategies in diverse industries, I could not be more pleased to grow within The Walt Disney Company and to lead corporate communications for the award-winning iconic National Geographic Content. I’m thrilled to work directly with Courteney, Charissa and the talented executives and teams across Disney General Entertainment and National Geographic Content.”