NAMA Opens Call For Applications For 2nd Annual Native American Unscripted Workshop

The Native American Media Alliance (NAMA) announced the call for applications for the 2nd Annual Native American Unscripted Workshop.

“The unscripted space is an area that lacks inclusivity of Native American content creation and our tribal communities have yet to gain access on a grand scale. This initiative addresses another area in the industry that lacks support for our indigenous storytellers,” Ian Skorodin, Director of Strategy for the Native American Media Alliance, said in a statement.

“NAMA has a proven track record of challenging the industry and providing genuine results. This endeavor will provide Native content creators an immersive look at what companies are looking for and furthermore prepare them how to pitch their projects.”

Launched to create new opportunities for Native American documentarians, the Native American Unscripted Workshop is a virtual week-long creative lab that provides access to creative executives, experienced producers, and veteran documentary filmmakers. In its inaugural year, the Native American Unscripted Workshop will accept 10 Native American filmmakers to participate in the inaugural program taking place in late October 2022. The Early Deadline to apply is August 19th, 2022 (The regular Deadline is September 2nd, and the Final Deadline is September 16th).

The Native American Unscripted Workshop is designed to encourage Native American filmmakers to expand on their current opportunities. The workshop culminates in a pitch panel that will have each fellow present their latest project. This initiative is supported by Comcast NBCUniversal, A+E Networks, CNN, YAHOO, and the Cherokee Nation Film Office.

Applications are available at www.nama.media