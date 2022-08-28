MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Photos: Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BLACKPINK & More — Update

The music and pop culture stars are coming together to celebrate the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK, LL Cool J, Sabrina Carpenter and more showed off their best looks creating fashion moments as the brightest celebrities made their way through the red carpet.

Stars that are set to take the stage and perform include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco. LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj will be recipients of the Video Vanguard award for their careers in music.

Kendrick Lamar, Harlow and Lil Nas X lead the nominations list with seven nods to their name. With six nominations, Doja Cat and Harry Styles were close behind the first group. Close behind with five nominations were Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.