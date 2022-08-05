MTV VMAs Sets Stage With First Batch Of Performers For 2022 Trophy Show

The first batch of performers is set for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Coming to the stage later this month will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco.

The annual Moon Person trophy show is set for August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow & Lil Nas X coming into the show tied for the nominations lead with seven apiece. Next up are Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six each and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five.

The 2022 VMAs will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT Sunday, August 28, across MTV’s global linear and digital platforms in more than 170 countries. For the third straight year, the VMAs will simulcast on the CW, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

Here are MTV’s mini-bios of the performers set so far:

From left: Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco Marco Ovando; Gaby Deimeke; Linus Johnson; Alex Stoddard

Anitta

The charismatic global pop sensation is slated to make her VMAs main stage debut with a first-time TV performance of her newest hit single, “Envolver,” which recently earned the Brazilian superstar Guinness Book of World Records certification as the first solo Latin artist to hit No. 1 at Spotify. Anitta also is up for her first VMA in the Best Latin category, making her the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for a Moon Person.

J Balvin

Colombian global star J Balvin returns with a TV/world premiere of “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro, back for the first time since his epic on-stage collaboration with Bad Bunny for “Que Pretendes” in 2019. The 13-time nominee with five wins also is looking to take his sixth Moon Person for Best Latin (“In Da Getto” with Skrillex), which would crown him as the most awarded Latin artist in VMAs history.

Marshmello x Khalid

Together, Marshmello and Khalid are set to take over the MTV stage for a world premiere TV performance of new chart climbing collaboration “Numb.” Marshmello — a five-time VMAs nominee — will make his main stage debut this year. Khalid returns to the VMAs stage for the first time since his 2017 debut with Logic and Alessia Cara for “1-800-273-8255,” where he also took home Best New Artist.

Panic! at the Disco

Panic! At The Disco returns to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2018 to world premiere new single “Middle of a Breakup,” from the forthcoming album Viva Las Vengeance. The nine-time nominee, who first won in 2006 for Video of the Year, also looks to take home a win for Alternative Video, its first nomination in this category.