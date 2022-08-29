MTV Video Music Awards Ratings Up 3 Percent From Last Year

Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Maybe it was Lizzo’s speech, or the lure of Nicki Minaj. Either way, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards saw decent gains from last year’s telecast.

MTV reports the three-hour-plus awards show was up in viewers, key demos and total minutes consumed (TMC) – +14% from last year with 1.59 billion vs. 1.4 billion, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

The show averaged 3.9 million total viewers across the night, up 3% (3.7 million) from last year. It also was up 4 percent in persons 18-34 (2.24 vs. 2.16), 1 percent in persons 18-49 (2.81 vs. 2.78) and 5% in persons 25-54 (3.13 vs. 3).

Johnny Depp Appears As Moon Person At MTV VMAs: ‘I Needed The Work’

MTV also says the VMAs was the No. 1 social telecast of the year with more than 40 million interactions, beating the Super Bowl and The Oscars.

Minaj won the Video Vanguard Award, while Red Hot Chili Peppers took home the Global Icon Award. Video of the Year went to Taylor Swift, while Artist of the Year is Bad Bunny. Harry Styles won Best Album, and Lizzo won Video for Good.

Here is the complete list of winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

• Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

• Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

• Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records

• Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

• Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

• Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (WINNER)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment (WINNER)

• Drake – OVO/Republic

• Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

• Harry Styles – Columbia Records

• Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

• Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

• Lizzo – Atlantic Records

BEST ALBUM

• Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” (WINNER)

• Adele – “30”

• Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”

• Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

• Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

SONG OF THE YEAR

• Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

• Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records (WINNER)

• Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

• Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

• Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

• The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

• Baby Keem – Columbia Records

• Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records (WINNER)

• GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

• Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

• Måneskin – Arista Records

• SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

• September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

• October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

• November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records

• December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (WINNER)

• January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

• February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

• March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

• April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

• May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

• June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

• July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

BEST COLLABORATION

• Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

• Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

• Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

• Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

• Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

• ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

• The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

BEST POP

• Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

• Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

• Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

• Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

• Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

• Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

BEST HIP-HOP

• Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

• Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

• Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

• Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

• Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (WINNER)

• Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

BEST ROCK

• Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

• Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

• Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

• Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records (WINNER)

• Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

• Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

• Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

• Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

• Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

• Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records (WINNER)

• Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

• Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

• WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

BEST LATIN

• Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records (WINNER)

• Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

• Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

• Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

• Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

• J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

BEST R&B

• Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

• Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

• H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records

• Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

• Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

• The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records (WINNER)

BEST K-POP

• BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

• ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

• LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (WINNER)

• SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

• Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

• TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

• Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

• Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

• Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records (WINNER)

• Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

• Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

• BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (WINNER)

• BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

• Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

• Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

• Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

• Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

• Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

• Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

• Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

• Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

• Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

• Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (WINNER)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

• Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

• Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

• Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

• Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

• Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

• Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION

• Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

• Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

• Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

• Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

• Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

• Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (WINNER)

BEST ART DIRECTION

• Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

• Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

• Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

• Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

• Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

• Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

• Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

• Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

• Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

• Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

• Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

• The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

• BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

• Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records (WINNER)

• FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

• Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

• Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

• Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

BEST EDITING

• Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

• Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

• Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

• ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

• Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

• The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records