‘Modern Love’: Prime Video Relationships Format To Be Remade In Netherlands

Amazon relationships format Modern Love is taking that loving feeling into the Netherlands. A Dutch adaptation will premiere on Prime Video globally this winter.

The scripted anthology format, which is based on a popular column from The New York Times, began in the U.S. on Prime Video in 2019 before three Indian language versions and a Japanese remake were announced. The Dutch version, Modern Love Amsterdam, is the first in Europe.

Several high-profile Dutch directors and writers have collaborated on the series’ episodes, all off which take place in Amsterdam, in locations such as the city’s iconic train station to Amsterdam-Noord and Zuidoost.

Banijay Benelux-owned producer NL Film is attached with Sabine Brian the producer and Robert Alberdingk Thijm as showrunner. The latter is a writer alongside Roos Ouwehand, Maud Wiemeijer, Anne Barnhoorn, and Esther Duysker and the directors are Mijke de Jong, Boudewijn Koole, Mischa Kamp, Mustafa Duygulu, and Norbert ter Hall.

“Modern Love Amsterdam is the series we wanted to make right now,” said Jacomien Nijhof, Head of Netherlands Originals, Amazon Studios. “A series that shows that love always wins, no matter how confusing the time we live in is. The makers have opted for special, authentic stories in which the characters all search for love in their own way. What does fidelity look like in an open relationship, or how do you deal with equality and dependence if your partner suddenly becomes disabled? I am very impressed with the vulnerability that can be felt in the unique stories, which will certainly appeal to our viewers.”

“Modern Love transcends distance and differences between people, which is why it resonates internationally with a large audience,” said Georgia Brown, Head of European Originals, Amazon Studios. “We are very excited to give a unique Dutch perspective to this format, for our Dutch and international viewers.”

Modern Love Amsterdam joins upcoming Prime Video local remake originals in the Netherlands such as comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing and horror reality format Killer Camp.