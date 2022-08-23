Mireille Enos Joins Bob Odenkirk In AMC Series ‘Straight Man’

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Killing star Mireille Enos is returning to AMC, taking a rare comedic turn as the female lead opposite Bob Odenkirk in Straight Man, the network’s series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel from former The Killing writer-producer Aaron Zelman and The Office alum Paul Lieberstein.

In the dramedy, from TriStar TV, William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk) is the unlikely and reluctant chairman of the English department in an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.

Enos will play Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made. She’ll start to explore other opportunities for herself while doing her best to keep Hank and their adult daughter on track.

“We could not be more thrilled to have Mireille on board to play Lily. She brings with her a steamer trunk full of dramatic chops, an unflinching eagerness to explore character, and a megawatt smile that absolutely lights up every Zoom. She’s a delight.” said Zelman and Lieberstein, who are adapting the book and will serve as co-showrunners.

Zelman and Lieberstein executive produce with Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly, who directs, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero. Sony Pictures’ Television TriStar TV and Mark Johnson’s Gran Via are producing.

Enos, known for her Emmy-nominated role as Detective Sarah Linden on AMC’s The Killing, will next be seen in Michelle Danner’s courtroom drama feature Miranda’s Victim, alongside Abigail Breslin, Ryan Phillippe, Donald Sutherland and Taryn Manning. In television, she most recently starred in Amazon Studios’ action-thriller, Hanna, which ran for three seasons on Prime Video. Enos is repped by CAA and Howard Green Entertainment.