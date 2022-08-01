Milo Manheim To Star In ‘School Spirits’ YA Drama Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Milo Manheim is set as a lead opposite Peyton List in the Paramount + series School Spirits (working title), a YA drama based on Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen’s upcoming graphic novel, produced by Awesomeness Studios.

School Spirits focuses on a teen (List, from Cobra Kai) stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school. The book is planned for publication in fall 2023 by Clarion Books/HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Manheim will play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.

Oliver Goldstick (Bridgerton) will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Nate and Megan Trinrud, who wrote the pilot. Max Winkler (Jungleland) is directing the pilot. Production is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, EVPs and co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Series and Film.

Manheim stars as Zed in the Zombies TV movie franchise, and has recurred on ABC’s The Conners and American Housewife. He was recently added to the cast of the upcoming Prom Pact.



