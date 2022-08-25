Miles Teller To Star In And Executive Produce Skydance’s ‘The Gorge’ For ‘Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson

EXCLUSIVE: After an eventful summer that included the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller looks to have found his next event pic and is reuniting with a familiar friend for it. Sources tell Deadline that Teller is in final negotiations to star in Skydance’s upcoming film The Gorge, with Scott Derrickson directing. The pic is based on a spec script by The Tomorrow War scribe Zach Dean.

Skydance produced Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise and Teller and which just passed the $1.4 billion global box office milestone.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing The Gorge alongside Crooked Highway’s Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, as well as Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman. Teller will also executive produce.

A logline is being kept under wraps, but is described as a high-action, genre-bending love story.

After spending the end of the spring and start of his summer promoting Top Gun: Maverick around the world as well as his Netflix thriller Spiderhead and the event series The Offer, Teller chose to enjoy the rest of his summer before diving into his next project. Even during the break, sources say he was actively reading scripts looking for that right project following the Top Gun: Maverick success.

While Teller was deciding, Derrickson was weighing his own options following The Black Phone‘s success brining in $150 million at the global box office on a $25 million budget. Derrickson had been developing a number of things including The Gorge; Skydance knew it needed to get a star attached to make sure Derrickson committed to it as his next film. They made sure to get the script in front of Teller, and following meetings with producers and Derrickson, he was on board. The film quickly moved into position to be both Teller’s and Derrickson’s next film.

Teller is repped by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Derrickson is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Skydance’s upcoming live-action film slate includes the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible series, along with The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Ghosted for Apple TV+ and The Old Guard 2, Heart of Stone and a reimagining of the successful Spy Kids franchise for Netflix.