Mikhail Gorbachev Dies: Last Leader Of Soviet Union Was 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the 20th century’s most consequential world leaders, who ushered in an era of reform in the Soviet Union and played a role in ending the Cold War with the West, has died, Russian state media and other outlets reported on Tuesday. He was 91.

Russian state TV said that Gorbachev died after a “long and grave illness.”

Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery

The subject of one of President Ronald Reagan’s most famous quotes – “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” from Berlin in 1987 – he led the USSR from March 1985 until its collapse in late 1991, first as General Secretary of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party and later as its president starting in March 1990.

Being the last leader of the Soviet Union colored his legacy for many of the country’s citizens, but his tenure saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and the lifting of the Iron Curtain. When he came to power in 1985, he stood in contrast to his immediate predecessors — young, vibrant and smiling — and soon began promoting glasnost, or “openness,” a policy of more open consultative government and wider dissemination of information.

Late in his term, he moved the longtime communist country more toward social democracy. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

Born on March 2, 1931, in Privolnoye, USSR (later Russia), Gorbachev attended Moscow State University before rising through the ranks of the country’s communist leadership. In 1985, at the height of the Cold War, he succeeded Konstantin Chernenko as General Secretary of the USSR’s Communist Party after Chernenko’s death.

He was in charge during one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters, when the Chernobyl nuclear plant melted down in 1986; the incident and its aftermath was dramatized in the Emmy-winning 2019 HBO limited series Chernobyl, with David Dencik portraying Gorbachev. By 1988, Gorbachev began a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, which the USSR had invaded in 1979 — leading to the U.S. boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics and the retaliatory Soviet boycott of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. The last Soviet troops left the country in 1989.

MORE TO COME…