Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox And Jenny Slate Round Out Cast Of The Russo Brothers Next Film At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: As The Gray Man climbs the all-time viewership ranks on Netflix, Joe and Anthony Russo are moving fast on their next event film at the streamer and putting together quite the ensemble. Sources tell Deadline that Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox and Jenny Slate are set to join The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

The Russos will direct, with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely adapting the script. The Russos and Mike Larocca are producing for AGBO, and Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall also are producing.

Netflix recently acquired the pic after it hit the market this year, and production is set to start in the fall.

The film is based on adaptation of the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag and is set in a retro-futuristic past, where an orphaned teenager (Brown) traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother. Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Geoff Haley, Markus and McFeely are exec producing.

Details of the new cast additions’ roles are unknown, but insiders say Cox and Slate will voice CGI characters in the pic.

The streamer and AGBO are off to a great start with not only The Gray Man recently becoming the fifth-most-watched movie on the streamer but Extraction, which AGBO also produced, becoming one of the bigger films during the pandemic.

Yeoh is repped by Artist International Group; Tucci is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Anonymous Content; Alexander is repped by Yumkas Entertainment and Innovative Artists; Cox is repped by Paradigm, Insight Entertainment and Arcieri & Associates; and Slate is repped by CAA and Linden Entertainment.