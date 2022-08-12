Singer Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault On Husband Patrick Carney Of The Black Keys

Michelle Branch, who scored a Grammy for singing on the 2002 Santana single “The Game of Love” and had other hits during the era, was arrested Thursday in Nashville and charged with domestic assault for slapping her estranged husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

Deadline confirmed the arrest and charge with Nashville police.

Branch mug shot Nashville Police

According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter recently separated from Carney after three years of marriage. Court documents indicate she acknowledged slapping Carney “one to two times” during an argument.

Bail was set at $1,000, and Branch reportedly has been released from custody. She and Carney, who have two children together, live in Nashville.

Arizona native Branch won the Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for “The Game of Love,” a song from Santana’s chart-topping 2002 album Shaman. Branch also hit the Billboard Top 10 with her 2002 single “All You Wanted” and had Top 20 hits with “Everywhere” and “Are You Happy Now?” Her 2003 album Hotel Paper reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went platinum. It was the follow-up to 2001’s The Spirit Room, which has sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S.

She later had a No. 1 country single in 2006 with “Leave the Pieces” as part of duo the Wreckers with Jessica Harp. The song also crossed over to the pop Top 40.

Branch’s latest album, The Trouble with Fever, is set for a September 16 release. Carney’s band the Black Keys is set to resume its U.S. tour this month.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.