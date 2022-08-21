Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.
Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.
He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.
Tuck. born John Michael Tuck on Sept. 10, 1945, in Silsbee, Texas, grew up in a family whose olded brothers served as a role model. Cecil Tuck and Gene Tuck started in radio broadcasting, with Gene becoming a TV news anchor. Cecil, who died in 2021, was head writer of “The Smother’s Brothers Comedy Hour.”
While studying journalism at Trinity University in San Antonio, Tuck worked three years at KENS-TV in San Antonio. Between 1970 and 1978, Tuck worked at KTVU in San Francisco and WCAU in Philadelphia, then moved to KFMB in San Diego in 1978.. He moved to KGTV in 1984.
Tuck’s survivors include his wife, Jill; sons Collin and Jackson, and daughter Tyler; his brother Gene, and his sister, Elizabeth Olivia.
A private memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, Jill Tuck requests that people offer “an unexpected act of kindness for the voiceless.”
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.